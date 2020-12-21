Pro Football Hall of Famer and former WCW star Kevin Greene has passed away at the age of 58.

No cause of death has been announced as of this writing, but NFL.com reports that Greene passed away earlier today.

Greene played 15 seasons in the NFL, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016. He spent time with the Los Angeles Rams, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Carolina Panthers. He also coached several seasons with the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets.

Greene is known to pro wrestling fans for his runs in WCW. He teamed with Four Horseman and former NFL player Steve "Mongo" McMichael for his WCW debut, losing to WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Arn Anderson at Great American Bash 1996, but then feuded with Mongo after he joined The Horsemen. Greene later teamed with WWE Hall of Famers Flair and Roddy Piper to defeat the nWo in six-man action at WCW Slamboree 1997.

WWE issued the following statement on Greene's passing:

Kevin Greene passes away WWE is saddened to learn that Kevin Greene passed away today at the age of 58. Near the end of a career as one of the NFL's most feared pass rushers, Greene entered the squared circle for WCW. Upon his arrival, Greene teamed with fellow NFL player Steve McMichael and would go on to share the ring with some of the biggest names in sports-entertainment. The Pro Football Hall of Famer teamed with Roddy Piper and Ric Flair against Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Syxx in a victory at Slamboree in May of 1997. In his last run with WCW, Greene teamed with Goldberg against nWo Black & White. WWE extends its condolences to Greene's family and friends.

