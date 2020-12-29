Craig Tello has accepted a job with Electronic Arts.

It's being reported elsewhere that Tello has left WWE for EA, but those reports are incorrect. Tello had been working as WWE's Senior Vice President of Programming & Media Operations, but was furloughed back in April due to the COVID-19 budget cuts. He was never brought back and on LinkedIn he lists September 2020 as his final day of working with WWE.

Tello announced on LinkedIn this week that he has accepted the job with EA.

"Days left in this year of infamy and I'm focused not just on a new 'chapter,' but a whole new 'book' in 2021," he wrote. "I am elated to share that I have joined Electronic Arts (EA) as its new head of marcom & content strategy within competitive gaming. Very, very grateful to be nestled within a senior leadership team filled to the brim with progressive, bright innovators. #newyear #esports #gaming #announcement"

EA's Head of Broadcast Joe Lynch, who previously worked with Tello at WWE, tweeted about Tello joining EA's Competitive Gaming team.

He wrote, "Very excited to have @craigtello joining the @EA Competitive Gaming team! We were together at @WWE over 10 years ago and I couldn't be more excited to be back together. Exciting things coming!!!"

Brian Flinn, who currently works as WWE's Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, posted a congratulatory comment on Tello's LinkedIn announcement.

He wrote, "EA just landed a lottery pick! Congrats!"

Tello responded, "Massive thanks, Brian, for the kind words and heavy support!"

Tello, who is also a New York Times Best Selling Author as he co-wrote the Daniel Bryan autobiography from 2016, was first hired by WWE in November 2005 as a Creative Writer. He worked his way up into multiple roles over the years after that - Content Editor, Senior Multimedia Producer, Editorial Manager/Executive Director, Director and Executive Editor of WWE.com, Vice President of Digital Content, Vice President of Digital & Social Content. He was appointed to the role of Senior Vice President of Programming & Media Operations in March 2019, and worked that role until the pandemic forced budget cuts this year.

