Ring of Honor announced Tony Deppen, Dak Draper, LSG and Josh Woods will meet in a Four-Way match at Final Battle on December 18.

The winner receives an ROH TV Championship Match against Dragon Lee later in the show.

ROH's next PPV begins at 9 pm ET, live on HonorClub, FITE, and Traditional PPV.

Below is the updated card:

* RUSH (c) vs. Brodie King (ROH World Championship)

* Dragon Lee (c) vs. Four-Way Match Winner (ROH World TV Championship)

* EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe

* Tony Deppen vs. Dak Draper vs. LSG vs. Josh Woods (Winner Receives ROH World TV Championship Match)