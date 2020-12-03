Ring of Honor announced Tony Deppen, Dak Draper, LSG and Josh Woods will meet in a Four-Way match at Final Battle on December 18.
The winner receives an ROH TV Championship Match against Dragon Lee later in the show.
ROH's next PPV begins at 9 pm ET, live on HonorClub, FITE, and Traditional PPV.
Below is the updated card:
* RUSH (c) vs. Brodie King (ROH World Championship)
* Dragon Lee (c) vs. Four-Way Match Winner (ROH World TV Championship)
* EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe
* Tony Deppen vs. Dak Draper vs. LSG vs. Josh Woods (Winner Receives ROH World TV Championship Match)
Four rising stars will square off at the Final Battle PPV on Dec. 18, and one of them could end the night as ROH World Television Champion. https://t.co/oznaF1844O— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 3, 2020
??FINAL BATTLE??
??DECEMBER 18
?9 P.M. ET
??LIVE ON PPV AND HONORCLUBhttps://t.co/KrfEyQvw2Y#FINALBATTLE pic.twitter.com/iovdkAWHgm