Former WWE Women's Champion Gail Kim has advised WWE to unmask RECKONING [fka Mia Yim] and "let her be" in order to properly utilize her talents.

Kim was responding to a post from Lance Storm, who was poking fun at RECKONING's name on Twitter. Lance Storm tweeted, "Is her first name Recko, last name Ning?" when he came across a banner for a match between RECKONING and Nikki Cross on WWE Main Event.

"I love these two women [RECKONING and Cross]! WWE, take that mask off Mia Yim and let her be," tweeted Kim.

RECKONING [fka Jade] and Kim wrestled several times in TNA / Impact Wrestling. In 2016, RECKONING defeated Kim and Madison Rayne in a three–way match to win the TNA Knockouts Championship for the first time.

After joining WWE, RECKONING spent more than two years in NXT until she debuted as part of RETRIBUTION on Monday Night RAW back in September this year. She made her main roster ring-debut last month, in a losing effort against Dana Brooke.

See below for Kim's tweet: