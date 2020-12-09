WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg says WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is next.

Goldberg appeared on WWE's The Bump this morning to promote his new WWE Untold documentary, which premieres on the WWE Network this coming weekend. Kayla Braxton asked Goldberg about appearing in the WWE ThunderDome crowd back in October for the SmackDown on FOX season two premiere, when Reigns retained over Braun Strowman, and that's when he confirmed that he has unfinished business with The Tribal Chief.

"Oh, I would say that that is one of the most mild understatements that I've ever heard," Goldberg said when asked about unfinished business. "He backed out on me at WrestleMania, he stole my move, God knows how long ago, and he continues to perform it at subpar levels.

"Let's be perfectly honest, I'm the dude who delivers the Spear and I don't think that he understands what it's like until I deliver one to him. So Roman, it's coming and I'm coming for you. I may be old, I may be grey, but I'm still Goldberg."

Goldberg later ended the interview with his signature warning, "Thank you guys and girls, as always it's a privilege, and who's next? Roman's next!"

Goldberg has not wrestled since dropping the WWE Universal Title to Strowman at WrestleMania 36. He revealed earlier this year that he is still under contract to WWE until 2023, and that he has two matches per year on that deal. He noted then that he had already used up his matches for 2020, but that could mean that we will see Goldberg return for a match with Reigns at the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, or WrestleMania 37 season.

Stay tuned for updates. You can see the clip from The Bump below: