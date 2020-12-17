Above is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week's episode.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this week's NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines, at least for the most part:

* Kyle O'Reilly and Pete Dunne both suffered visible bruises & contusions coming out of their #1 contender's match, which O'Reilly won to earn a title shot from NXT Champion Finn Balor at New Year's Evil on January 6

* Rhea Ripley suffered ear trauma and skin disfigurement in her main event loss to Toni Storm. You can see footage of her bloody torn ear lobe in the video. This is similar to the injury she suffered in last month's match with NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai. There was no update provided on Ripley's status

Below is a photo of Ripley's damaged ear:

Stay tuned for updates on this week's NXT Injury Report.