Major League Wrestling today announced a Grudge Match between Simon Gotch and Jordan Oliver for Kings of Colosseum.

Kings of Colosseum is on January 6 at 7 p.m. EST and is available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, and Pluto TV for free.

More matches will be revealed on MLW Fusion Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET. Fusion is available on YouTube, Fubo Sports Network, Pluto TV, and DAZN.

Below is the announced card so far:

- World Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed vs. Lio Rush

- National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Mads Krügger

- Grudge Match: Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver

Kings of Colosseum will also air on beIN SPORTS on January 9.