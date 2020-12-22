Major League Wrestling today announced a Grudge Match between Simon Gotch and Jordan Oliver for Kings of Colosseum.
Kings of Colosseum is on January 6 at 7 p.m. EST and is available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, and Pluto TV for free.
More matches will be revealed on MLW Fusion Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET. Fusion is available on YouTube, Fubo Sports Network, Pluto TV, and DAZN.
Below is the announced card so far:
- World Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed vs. Lio Rush
- National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Mads Krügger
- Grudge Match: Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver
Kings of Colosseum will also air on beIN SPORTS on January 9.
Grudge Match: Gotch vs. Oliver signed for Kings of Colosseum January 6 https://t.co/aejrW0PtH5— MLW FUSION | Wed. 7pm (@MLW) December 22, 2020