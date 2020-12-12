MLW National Openweight Champion Hammerstone is set to return on next Wednesday's MLW FUSION. Hammerstone had been on the injured reserved list for the past month thanks to an attack from Mads Krugger. No word yet on what Hammerstone will be doing on the show.

FUSION airs at 7 pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports, and Pluto TV. Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish, via beIN SPORTS, on Saturday nights at 10 pm ET and on-demand on DAZN.

Below is the updated card for next week's show:

* ACH vs. "Filthy" Tom Lawlor (Opera Cup Semi-Finals)

* National Openweight Champion Hammerstone returns