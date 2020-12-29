Tonight's Impact Wrestling episode featured a look back at some of the best matches of 2020 and revealed the rest of their Year-End Awards.

The Moment of the Year award was the Slammiversary pay-per-view that was filled with plenty of returns and debuts. The returns included EC3, Motor City Machine Guns, and Eric Young. The debuts included Heath and The Good Brothers.

The Match of the Year award went to the Slammiversary main event, Eric Young vs. Rich Swann vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel.

Below is the full list of the 2020 Award Winners:

Tag Team of the Year: The North

Knockouts of the Year: Deonna Purrazzo (current Knockouts Champion)

Wrestler of the Year: Deonna Purrazzo (current Knockouts Champion)

Finisher of the Year: Magic Killer (by current World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers)

One To Watch In 2021: Chris Bey

