Impact Wrestling has announced their next virtual fanfest for the Hard To Kill pay-per-view on Saturday, January 16.

The Hard To Kill CELL-ebration will begin at 11am ET the day of the pay-per-view, and will run for two hours. Similar to the Slammiversary CELL-ebration, the event will be an interactive, perk-filled, virtual private party held via Zoom.

Tickets for the Zoom party are $110. Registration is limited and is now open at this link.

Fans will be able to ask various Impact wrestlers questions. Stars announced as of this writing are Executive Vice President Don Callis, World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, World Champion Rich Swann, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, The Motor City Machine Guns, Eric Young, Tasha Steelz, and Kiera Hogan.

Other perks for participating fans include an official Hard To Kill t-shirt, a $25 gift card to ShopImpact.com, randomly autographed swatches of the match-used ring canvas from Bound For Glory 2020, and exclusive Impact social media profile picture frames.

As noted, the Hard To Kill pay-per-view will be headlined by The Good Brothers and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns. Stay tuned for more on the card.