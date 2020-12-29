Impact announced that AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is coming back to Impact Wrestling next Tuesday.
Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) and Impact Executive Vice President Don Callis were also announced to appear.
The promotion tweeted, "@AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX and The Good Brothers w/@TheDonCallis will appear on IMPACT NEXT TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV"
As noted, Omega, Gallows, and Anderson are teaming up to go against Rich Swann and Motor City Machine Guns at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view.
Hard To Kill is January 16, 2021.
Below is Impact's tweet:
