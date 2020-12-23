Impact Wrestling and AXS TV have announced Wrestle Week for January 2021.

Wrestle Week will begin on Tuesday, January 12 at 4pm ET with the broadcast premiere of Bound For Glory 2020, and continue with an all-new Impact episode later that night at 8pm ET. A special edition of Impact In 60 will then air that night at 10pm ET, focusing on Impact's rich history and unforgettable moments & matches from the past year.

The week will then continue on Thursday, January 14 with a behind-the-scenes preview for the Hard To Kill pay-per-view at 9pm ET. AXS will then air "Bad A$$ Movie Night with The Good Brothers: Kickboxer" on Friday at 8pm ET as the Impact World Tag Team Champions host a screening of the 1989 Jean-Claude Van Damme cult classic Kixkboxer.

Wrestle Week will wrap up on Saturday, January 16 with the Live Countdown To Hard To Kill. The red carpet pre-game show will feature Impact wrestlers, athletes and others, airing at 7pm ET. The Hard To Kill event will then air at 8pm ET on pay-per-view.

"Hard To Kill© is IMPACT's first pay-per-view of 2021, so we wanted to go all-out to commemorate this special event," said Impact Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore. "Wrestle Week on AXS TV is the perfect way for our fans to get hyped for Hard To Kill© with a slate of epic profiles, behind-the-scenes series, movies and more—giving them the ultimate front-row seat as their favorite IMPACT athletes prepare for one of the most-anticipated events of the year. We are proud to once again partner with AXS TV for this landmark programming lineup, and we look forward to sharing all of the Hard To Kill© festivities we have planned when Wrestle Week kicks off on January 12."

Stay tuned for more on Wrestle Week and Hard To Kill. You can find the updated pay-per-view card at this link.

