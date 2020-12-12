During tonight's broadcast of Final Resolution, Impact Wrestling announced that Genesis will return at the beginning of the new year on Saturday, January 9, live on Impact Plus.

This event will precede Hard To Kill, which will take place on Saturday, January 16. So far, the only match reported will be the final match and crowning of the newly revived Knockouts Tag Team Championships.

Genesis last broadcasted in 2018, which saw Eli Drake successfully defend the Impact World Championship against Johnny Impact (John Morrison) and Alberto El Patron in a Six Sides of Steel match.

