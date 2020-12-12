Impact Wrestling's Final Resolution takes place later this evening at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Join us for live coverage, beginning at 8 PM ET! The event is available on Impact Plus, as well as on FITE TV.

The card will feature three big title defenses. The first will be a "Defeat Rohit [Raju]" X-Division Championship Challenge. Next, Deonna Purrazzo will defend her Knockouts Championship against the former champion, Rosemary. And in the main event, Rich Swann will put his Impact World Championship on the line against Chris Bey.

Below is the final card lineup:

Impact World Championship

Rich Swann (c) vs. Chris Bey

Knockouts Championship

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rosemary

X-Division Championship

"Defeat Rohit" Challenge

Old School Rules

Tommy Dreamer vs. Larry D

Havok & Nevaeh vs. The Sea Stars

Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb (With A K) vs. Alisha & Eddie Edwards

Karl Anderson vs. Ethan Page (w/Josh Alexander)

Eric Young vs. Rhino

Hernandez vs. Fallah Bahh (w/Kiera Hogan as the guest referee and Tasha Steelz as the guest announcer)