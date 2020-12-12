Impact Wrestling's Final Resolution takes place later this evening at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Join us for live coverage, beginning at 8 PM ET! The event is available on Impact Plus, as well as on FITE TV.
The card will feature three big title defenses. The first will be a "Defeat Rohit [Raju]" X-Division Championship Challenge. Next, Deonna Purrazzo will defend her Knockouts Championship against the former champion, Rosemary. And in the main event, Rich Swann will put his Impact World Championship on the line against Chris Bey.
Below is the final card lineup:
Impact World Championship
Rich Swann (c) vs. Chris Bey
Knockouts Championship
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rosemary
X-Division Championship
"Defeat Rohit" Challenge
Old School Rules
Tommy Dreamer vs. Larry D
Havok & Nevaeh vs. The Sea Stars
Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb (With A K) vs. Alisha & Eddie Edwards
Karl Anderson vs. Ethan Page (w/Josh Alexander)
Eric Young vs. Rhino
Hernandez vs. Fallah Bahh (w/Kiera Hogan as the guest referee and Tasha Steelz as the guest announcer)
