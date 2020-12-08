Tonight's Impact Wrestling episode will feature the first look at new AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

Omega will be featured in a pre-taped segment with Impact Co-Vice President Don Callis, who is working as his manager now. Impact released a promo for the segment, which you can see below.

The following has been announced for tonight's Impact show, which will be the go-home episode for Saturday's Final Resolution event:

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega appears with Don Callis

* Eric Young vs. Cody Deaner

* TJP vs. Brian Myers

* Chris Sabin vs. Josh Alexander

* Knockouts Tag Team Titles Tournament Match: Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary vs. Kimber Lee and Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo