Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne welcome fans to this historic episode of Impact Wrestling! As the show begins, we see the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega's tour bus entering Skyway Studios. Tonight, Josh Mathews will sit down with Omega for an exclusive interview. We kick things off with a singles match between two of the best tag team competitors!

Josh Alexander (w/Ethan Page) vs. Chris Sabin (w/Alex Shelley)

Both men lockup. Josh Alexander gets the best of both of them with a tight wristlock takedown. Chris Sabin breaks out of the hold. Sabin sends Alexander off his feet with a tilt-a-whirl head scissors, which transitions into a side headlock. Alexander finds his offensive step with a stomp to the midsection. Alexander looks for a cover, and Sabin kicks out at 2. Alexander corners Sabin with a big chop. Sabin reverses it with a flurry of chops of his own. Alexander drives his knee into Sabin for only a near-fall of 2. Alexander locks in Sabin's right arm and slams him on the mat with a suplex.