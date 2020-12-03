Impact Wrestling viewership and ratings for Tuesday's show is available for the first time in a while.

Tuesday's episode on AXS TV drew 166,000 viewers in the 8pm ET timeslot, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.05 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This week's Impact ranking #121 for the night on the Cable Top 150, and #130 for the night in viewership.

There's been very little confirmed data available for Impact viewership in recent years, but that could change with the show charting on the Cable Top 150. It was reported a few months back, via PWTorch, that the September 1 Impact episode averaged 102,000 viewers, down from 171,000 viewers on August 25. It was also reported that week how Impact averaged 155,000 viewers per show for the prior eight weeks, with the previous low being 134,000 from four weeks prior.

