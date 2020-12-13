The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame (IPWHF) announced they would hold their first-ever induction ceremony at the Desmond Hotel on August 28, 2021 in Albany, NY.

The inaugural induction ceremony will include 24 wrestlers:

* Bruno Sammartino

* Ric Flair

* Hulk Hogan

* Andre the Giant

* Terry Funk

* Giant Baba

* Ed 'Strangler' Lewis

* Mil Mascaras

* Lou Thesz

* Buddy Rogers

* Frank Gotch

* Danny Hodge

* Great Gama

* Yusuf Ismail

* Paul Pons

* Rikidozan

* Martin 'Farmer' Burns

* George Hackenschmidt

* Evan 'Strangler' Lewis

* William Muldoon

* Satoru Sayama

* Antonio Inoki

* Stanislaus Zbysko

* Tatsumi Fujinami

Once the pandemic subsides, the IPWHF will be looking for a physical location. More information can be found at the IPWHF's website.