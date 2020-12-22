Tonight's WWE RAW saw Jaxson Ryker make his main roster in-ring debut. He defeated Gran Metalik in a quick singles match.

The segment opened up with Elias in the ring with Ryker. Their promo was interrupted by Metalik and Lince Dorado of The Lucha House Party. The match began and Elias watched from the top turnbuckle while performing a song. Elias was later taken to the mat by Metalik, which allowed Ryker to dominate Metalik for the most part. Ryker went on to put Metalik away with the sit-out Choke Bomb for the in.

This was Ryker's third appearance with Elias on the main roster. He debuted with Elias on WWE Main Event two weeks ago, and then made his RAW debut last week. Ryker debuted on RAW with Elias after being pulled from SmackDown earlier this year as The Forgotten Sons were being pushed, due to pro-Trump comments he made on Twitter.

Above and below are several shots from tonight's main roster in-ring debut: