On the second day of Wrestle Kingdom 15, January 5, it will be Jay White vs. Kota Ibushi or Tetsuya Naito in an IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championship match.

After being asked what will happen if he wins both the titles that night, White revealed he will be going home. He said that he's been in Japan too long.

"There's a lot of big ifs next year," admitted Jay White. "We don't know what's going to happen in the world. People say that this year was a nightmare year; for some people, their nightmare year begins when I win both belts, heheh. It's all out of our control, just like Wrestle kingdom is out of your control. I will win on January 5, and then moving on from that? I've been in Japan too long. I need a break. So I'm taking my titles, and I'm going home. Whatever anyone might say, screw them. I'm taking those belts and going home."

His full interview with njpw1972.com is available here.

Wrestle Kingdom 15 is on January 4 and January 5 at the Tokyo Dome.