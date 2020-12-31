- Above are the top 10 moments from the final WWE NXT episode of 2020.

- The next WWE Day Of documentary will premiere this Sunday on the WWE Network, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the 2020 TLC pay-per-view. The special will premiere at 10am ET via on-demand, and will then air on the live feed at 8pm ET.

- As noted, next Thursday's NXT UK episode on the WWE Network, the first show of 2021, will feature the second installment of Noam Dar's new Supernova Sessions talk show. The guest will be NXT UK newcomer Ben Carter. Below is a new promo for the segment.

Next week's NXT UK episode will also feature Piper Niven vs. Jinny to crown a new #1 contender to NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray. Heritage Cup Champion A-Kid vs. WALTER for WALTER's NXT UK Title will take place the week after next.

- Jinder Mahal is apparently getting back into ring shape after undergoing another knee surgery back in June. The RAW Superstar took to Instagram this afternoon and posted the following workout video. He paid tribute to Brodie Lee and wrote, "It's Thursday. You know what that means... shoulder day."

Mahal underwent knee surgery in June after just returning in April following almost one year on the shelf with another knee injury. Mahal noted in June that he had to go back under the knife to "fix some knee issues" and that he would be back stronger than ever. It was reported at the time that the most recent operation was scheduled to be a minor one, but the damage ended up being more significant than expected.

There's no word on when Mahal will be back in action. He is rumored to be involved with the upcoming WWE India project.