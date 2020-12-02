As noted earlier, WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson has passed away at the age of 79. Patterson, who had fought cancer, passed away in a Miami hospital early this morning.

Several social media tributes to Patterson have come in from around the wrestling world.

Triple H remembered Patterson as a member of the WWE family.

"No words can describe what he gave to us. His body as an in-ring performer, his mind as a storyteller, and his spirit as a beloved member of our large @WWE family. I will miss him for so many reasons... it's never goodbye, it's see ya down the road. Love you, Pat. Abooze," he wrote.

Stephanie McMahon commented on how she is grateful to have grown up with Patterson.

She wrote, "#RIPPatPatterson I'm deeply grateful to have grown up with @wwe Hall of Famer, the first-ever Intercontinental Champion, the father of the #RoyalRumble and the first openly gay wrestler of his generation. Thank you for teaching me how to not take it all so seriously. Abooze [heart emoji]"

John Cena wrote, "Loss is incredibly difficult. Those we love are only truly gone if we stop caring. Pat Patterson lived life as it should be lived with passion, love and purpose. He helped so many and always entertained with a story or joke. He will live on in my life always. Love you Patrick."

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns called this a major loss for the WWE family.

"A major loss for the @WWE family today. Pat worked alongside my family for years and was always invested in my success. Brilliant mind for the business and always ready to make a joke ... at your expense! Rest In Peace, Pat. God bless," Reigns wrote.

Below are more tributes from WWE Hall of Famers and Superstars, including Ric Flair, JBL, Charlotte Flair, Shawn Michaels, and others: