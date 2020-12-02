Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena is scheduled to release two new books on April 6, 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The books will feature illustrations alongside uplifting & motivational thoughts adapted from Cena's Twitter feed. One book will be for children, and the other will be for all readers.

"Do Your Best Every Day to Do Your Best Every Day" is being published by Random House Books for Young Readers, and is aimed at ages 8-12. The complimentary version for all readers is called "Be A Work In Progress" and will be published by Ballantine.

Both of the books will feature illustrations with inspirational thoughts and messages that focus on values such as honesty, hard work and self-reflection. The messages are inspired by and adapted from Cena's Twitter feed.

Cena issued the following statement on the new books:

"We all have a lot on our minds, especially now, given the current state of the world. Words of encouragement can help us stay motivated and focused on what's really important, and I hope that both Do Your Best Every Day to Do Your Best Every Day and Be a Work in Progress will inspire kids and adults to be the best versions of themselves."

In "Do Your Best Every Day to Do Your Best Every Day" Cena will share affirmations about growing up, and will encourage young readers to do their part in making the world a better place. In "Be A Work in Progress" Cena will encourage readers to embrace challenges, and to seize & make the best of opportunities. The publisher describes the book as a "pick-me-up readers will turn to again and again to reap the benefit of his values."

Illustrations in "Do Your Best" were created by Susanna Harrison. Valeria Petrone did the illustrations for "Be A Work In Progress."

Both books will also be published in audio format by Penguin Random House Audio on the same day, April 6. The kids book can be pre-ordered at a sale price via this link, and the other book can be pre-ordered at a sale price by clicking here. Hardcover and Kindle versions are available.

Cena previously became a New York Times Best-Selling Author with his "Elbow Grease" books for kids.

Courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter, below are a few images and the cover art for the "Do Your Best Every Day to Do Your Best Every Day" book: