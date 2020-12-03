Next week's WWE NXT UK episode will see NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin issue an Open Challenge for the title.

Following a hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Devlin returned on the October 29 NXT UK episode and defeated Levi Muir. He then made his first successful title defense on November 26, defeating Amir Jordan. Next week's Open Challenge will be his second title defense, and it looks like this could be a weekly thing for The Irish Ace.

Devlin cut a promo on this week's NXT UK show where he called on Sid Scala, the Assistant to General Manager Johnny Saint, to find him new challengers to the title. Devlin went on to quote WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair by saying, "To be the man, you've got to beat the man." He then declared that beginning next week he will issue an Open Challenge to all comers.

Devlin recent returned to action features a storyline where he insists that his Cruiserweight Title is the real Cruiserweight Title in WWE, and not the belt held by Santos Escobar of the main NXT brand. It's believed that a Devlin vs. Escobar match will take place at some point, but there's no word yet on when. WWE held a tournament earlier this year where Escobar captured the NXT Cruiserweight Title after Devlin was unable to defend in the United States due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. WWE briefly referred to Escobar's title as the interim title, until they began billing it as the main NXT Cruiserweight Title. Devlin has called him a fake champion ever since.

Next week's NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will also feature the premiere of Noam Dar's new talk show segment - Supernova Sessions. There's no word on who Dar's first guest or discussion will be, but he recently noted that he will be interviewing whoever he wants, and will continue to prove why he is the center of the WWE Universe.

This week's NXT UK episode is available for viewing on the WWE Network now. The video above includes highlight from the show, which also featured Rampage Brown vs. Saxon Huxley, Aoife Valkyrie vs. Aleah James, Joe Coffey vs. Alexander Wolfe with Gallus and Imperium banned from ringside, plus The Hunt vs. Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews in the main event. This week's episode, which opened with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, also featured appearances by Joseph Conners, Piper Niven, Jinny, and Pretty Deadly, among others.

Below are the related graphics for next week: