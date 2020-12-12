NJPW announced Karl Fredericks is off tonight's Super J-Cup 2020 event due to an undisclosed injury. Fredericks was set to team with Ren Narita against KENTA and Hikuleo, but is now being replaced by NJPW LA dojo talent Kevin Knight.

The eight-man tournament itself features the following first round matches: Chris Bey vs. Clark Connors, TJP vs. ACH, Rey Horus vs. Blake Christian, and Lio Rush vs. El Pantasmo (last year's winner).

NJPW also revealed Rocky Romero and Fred Rosser will go against JR Kratos and Danny Limelight at the show.

In other NJPW news, below are results from last night's NJPW Strong:

* Clark Connors and The DKC defeated Logan Riegel and Sterling Riegel

* Tama Tonga defeated ACH

* Jay White defeated Karl Fredericks