Karrion Kross and Scarlett are set to return to WWE NXT soon.

Tonight's NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2020" event featured a segment where Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett were showing off the new WarGames toy set from Mattel at the announce table. The lights started flickering inside the Capitol Wrestling Center as the show cut to a vignette for Kross' return.

The quick vignette featured a buzzard and the signature "Tick, Tock" warning from Kross and Scarlett. You can see a few shots from the vignette below.

Kross has been out of action since suffering a separated shoulder during his NXT Title win over Keith Lee at the "Takeover: XXX" event on August 23 during SummerSlam Weekend. He relinquished the title on August 26, and has been off TV since that night. Kross and Scarlett have posted several recent social media posts to show off his recovery progress, and he declared in early November that he was "absurdly stronger" than he was before the injury.

Stay tuned for updates on Kross' status. Below are a few shots from tonight's segment: