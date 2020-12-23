WWE RAW Superstar Keith Lee filed to trademark his ring name on December 18.

Lee listed his "First Use" date as November 1, 2008. He also listed his "First Use In Commerce" date as November 1, 2008. Lee provided the following use description to the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) with his filing:

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Arranging, organizing, conducting, and hosting social entertainment events; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and entertainer through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; Entertainment services, namely, live, televised and movie appearances by a professional entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, organizing and conducting an array of athletic events rendered live and recorded for the purpose of distribution through broadcast media; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Fan clubs; Music production services; Production and distribution of television shows and movies; Entertainment services in the nature of recording, production and post-production services in the field of music; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing a website featuring entertainment information in the field(s) of of sports and entertainment, namely, wrestling."

WWE has had their own "Keith Lee" trademark filed since August 27, 2019.

The use description for WWE's trademark on "Keith Lee" reads like this:

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment"

Stay tuned for more.