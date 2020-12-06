- Above, Triple H will do a live Q&A with McKenzie Mitchell at 2:30 pm ET before tonight's NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Tonight's show begins at 7 pm ET (Pre-Show at 6:30 pm ET) and you can check out the full card here.

- Below is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring Jeff Hardy's craziest swanton bombs. The video included Hardy hitting one to pick up the victory over Elias in a Symphony of Destruction Match on this past Monday's RAW.

- The new WWE 24: Keith Lee is available on-demand on the WWE Network. Below is a clip of Lee revealing the origin of "Bask in my glory" came from something Dusty Rhodes told him.

"When it was time to do our thing on the mic, I felt like I was a completely different individual," Lee recalled. "Dusty Rhodes came to me, and said, 'Son, you got a presence I can literally bask in.' And when he said that I have a presence that he can literally bask in, 'Bask in my glory' was born. Dusty let me know that, and I was proud."