During Impact Wrestling's final pay-per-view event of the year, Final Resolution, the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Executive Vice President of Impact and Omega's right-hand man, Don Callis, made another appearance on tonight's show.

Earlier in the show, backstage correspondent Gia Miller tried to get a quick world with the AEW Champion. But, it was Callis who came out to inform her that they were only there to "reunite with family" tonight.

Just before the co-main event went down, Karl Anderson reunited with his former Bullet Club ally and leader, Omega. While together, the former BC members went down memory lane about their time in New Japan before Anderson informed the two that he had a match he had to get ready for against Ethan Page. As he was about to leave, Omega and Callis challenged Anderson to show the world his "Machine Gun" side. Anderson did just that when he sent Page out could with his Gun Stun for the victory.

It is interesting to note that commentators Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne hinted at a possible Bullet Club reunion, something fans have wanted to see both in WWE and now in AEW. This week, Omega and Callis will return to Impact's weekly televised show. As of this writing, there is no word on what the AEW World Champion and his manager have planned.