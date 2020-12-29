As noted earlier tonight, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will be returning to Impact Wrestling next Tuesday. The Good Brothers and Don Callis will appear too.

Also happening next week is Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan and the semi-finals of the Knockouts Tag Team Tournament.

Below is the current line-up for next Tuesday's episode:

* Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan

* Nevaeh & Havok vs. Jazz & Jordynne Grace (Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament Semi-Final)

* Blake Christian vs. KC Navarro vs. Ace Austin vs. Crazzy Steve

* AEW Champion Kenny Omega, Don Callis, & Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers to appear

* Eric Young & Joe Doering vs. Cousin Jake & Rhino

* TNA Champion Moose vs. Matthew Palmer (Three Minute Challenge)

Impact Wrestling airs every Tuesday on AXS TV at 8 p.m. EST. It's also available to watch on Twitch.