- Above is a video package of highlights from last night's WWE TLC pay-per-view from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took to Twitter after his TLC Match win over AJ Styles at the TLC pay-per-view, and said he will be feeling the brutal win today.

"Going to be feeling this one tomorrow. #AndStill #WWETLC," Drew wrote.

WWE is teasing that the Styles vs. McIntyre feud will continue on tonight's RAW. You can see Drew's full tweet below:

- Kevin Owens also took to Twitter after his TLC Match loss to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and wrote, "Thank you all."

As noted, WWE announced today that Friday's Christmas SmackDown will feature Owens vs. Reigns in a Steel Cage match. Owens responded to that announcement and wrote, "Can't stay down. Won't stay down."

You can see his full tweets below: