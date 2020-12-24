Kevin Owens recently spoke with Ryan Droste of ComicBook.com and said he wants to see the WWE NXT roster open for RAW and SmackDown moves in the WWE Draft each year.

The 2020 WWE Draft was held back in October but the NXT Superstars were not used this year. Owens said RAW and SmackDown should be able to take from NXT, and vice-versa. He noted that the level of competition in NXT is extraordinary.

"They were able to draft people from an NXT, but you never saw a Raw or SmackDown superstar moved in a draft to NXT (in the past)," Owens said when asked if NXT should be included in future WWE Drafts. "I think that should be the case.

"I think we should be able to take from NXT, and NXT should be able to take from Raw and SmackDown, because I think the level of competition is just as... It's extraordinary over there. I don't see why we wouldn't be able to do that."

Owens was also asked if NXT matches should be featured on the monthly main roster pay-per-view events. He does not think NXT should be added to the current pay-per-view events because there's already just a few spots for main roster Superstars that deserve pay-per-view time, but he would like to see more NXT Takeover specials per year.

"The NXT Takeovers are really successful, and really great," Owens said. "You know, I wouldn't mind seeing one or two more of those every year, so that, like I said, there's also a pretty deep roster in NXT. A lot of guys and girls deserve spotlights there, as well. I think it'd be great to give them a few more Takeovers, if that's a possibility. I do think they should be included in the Drafts."

Owens continued and talked about how NXT should be viewed as a third brand.

"They should be viewed as a third brand," Owens said of NXT. "I feel in a lot of ways they are, and I think they should continue to be portrayed that way, and pushed that way, and put forth, presented that way to everybody that's not necessarily a hardcore fan, more of the casual, the elusive, casual fan that we talk about sometimes.

"I think they should be made aware of NXT and how it's just as good as Raw and SmackDown. A good way to do that would probably be to add them to the Draft, and see Raw and SmackDown talent ended up in NXT, as well. I think that would be really an interesting mix of talent, and it would be a good way to get more eyes on there."