WWE has announced the first gimmick match for the upcoming TLC pay-per-view.

The Tables, Ladders & Chairs match will see Roman Reigns defend his WWE Universal Title against Kevin Owens. This looks to be the main event of TLC.

The 2020 WWE TLC pay-per-view will take place on December 20 from The ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Below is the updated card:

TLC Match for the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman (c)

WWE Title Match

AJ Styles with Omos vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match

RAW Women's Champion Asuka and Lana vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton