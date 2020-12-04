Impact Wrestling Knockout, Kiera Hogan, has returned to social media to shed some light on recent tweets she posted that left fans concerned about her well-being.

On November 24, Hogan sent out a collection of tweets that were darker than what fans are used to seeing from the usually upbeat Impact star. She then disappeared from posting on social media altogether.

"I just wanna runaway...," Hogan began in her first post.

In the minutes that followed, Hogan would post multiple messages but never establish what led to her breakdown.

"Tough love," she wrote alongside a broken heart emoji. "I'm quitting life, dead to the world. If you need me, my phone is being switched off now."

Nine days passed until Hogan returned to Twitter and opened up to her fans.

"For everyone that has checked on me or is wondering, I'm doing better. I'm taking everyday one day at a time. I get very overwhelmed and don't handle stress well and I have to better manage it. Being healthy mentally should always be a priority, check on your loved ones," Hogan wrote. "In this new world we live in, human interaction is almost nonexistent. The internet is all we have and it's not the best place and sometimes we need a break and go back to what's real. We're all here for a short time so let's be kind, strong and live our best lives. Thank you.

"I would like one day to talk more depth about these issues that need to be brought up more often. Mental stability should always be a topic of conversation and people should be more considerate about what they say. We're all human. We all go through it," Hogan pointed out. "I've been feeling ashamed for what I went through but I don't want it to hold me back. I want to be stronger. I want to be better. I want to be the best version of Kiera that I can be."

Hogan is currently involved in the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament with her partner, Tasha Steelz. Their last match was a victory over "Team Sea Stars", Ashley Vox and Delmi Exo, on the November 24 episode of Impact Wrestling.

You can see her full series of tweets below:

