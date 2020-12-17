WWE Superstar Lacey Evans took to Twitter to send out a PSA to fans about sending fan mail.

The RAW star explained that she doesn't respond to fan mail sent to her home address. Getting fan mail sent to her home only heightens her security measures.

She also explained that if you do want to send her any mail, it can be sent to the WWE Performance Center.

Lacey tweeted, "PSA I do NOT respond to fan mail sent to my home. The only thing that happens is heightened security measures and a sharper mindset for how I will respond to protect my family (if need be). Fan mail can be sent to the WWE Performance Center."

Sonya Deville responded to her tweet. As reported, a disturbed fan named Phillip Thomas II is facing life in prison for the attempted kidnapping of Deville back in August following an incident at her home in Florida.

She replied, "Yes. And yes."

Below is her tweet and Deville's reply: