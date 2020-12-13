Liv Morgan made a surprise return during Lana and Bobby Lashley's wedding on an episode of RAW last December, revealing her relationship with Lana. Working alongside Rusev — who was also involved in the storyline — Liv then feuded with Lana in the following weeks, but ultimately the angle was dropped by February of this year.

Lana spoke about that storyline with Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda, noting that WWE is looking to pick it back up at some point down the road.

"I love Liv Morgan so much," Lana said. "I was excited to do what we did, because Liv Morgan is one of my best friends, and I have been close with her over the years. And really our bond for wrestling ... We love WWE. We love wrestling so much. And, so you know, we have an incredible bond.

"I can see the story picking up any time, any day. You know? Like I think it's a very, very compelling story and I would love to revisit it. So, that's what I was told. That we're going to revisit it at some point. So I'm looking forward to revisiting it at some point."

Morgan is currently tagging with Ruby Riott over on the blue brand, while Lana is currently feuding against WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. She will be teaming up with WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka against the tag champions at next Sunday's WWE TLC.

You can listen to more of Lana's comments in the video below.