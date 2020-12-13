A day after his match at Triplemania XXVIII against AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega, Laredo Kid is asking fans where he should go next in his career.

Laredo Kid created a poll on Twitter with the options between ROH, NJPW, or AEW.

His full tweet was, "where would you like to see Laredo Kid?"

As of this writing, over 430 have voted, and 65% are interested in seeing him go to AEW.

The AAA World Cruiserweight Champion's stint with the company was the 2019 AEW Fyter Fest, where he teamed with the Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix). The team lost to the Elite (AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson).

The Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide star has also wrestled in Impact and MLW.

Below you can see his tweet: