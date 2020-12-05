NJPW is running both the World Tag League and Best of the Super Jr. 27 tournaments at the same time this year. The finals for both tournaments take place on December 11 at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. Earlier today the BOTSJ 27 tournament continued today, here are the results:

* SHO defeated Yuya Uemura

* DOUKI defeated BUSHI

* El Desperado defeated Robbie Eagles

* Taiji Ishimori defeated Master Wato

* Hiromu Takahashi defeated Ryusuke Taguchi

Below are the current standings:

Best of the Super Jr. 27 Standings

* Hiromu Takahashi 12 points

* Taiji Ishimori 12 points

* El Desperado 12 points

* SHO 12 points

* Master Wato 8 points (eliminated)

* BUSHI 8 points (eliminated)

* Ryusuke Taguchi 6 points (eliminated)

* Robbie Eagles 6 points (eliminated)

* DOUKI 4 points (eliminated)

* Yuya Uemura 0 points (eliminated)

World Tag League Standings

* Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. 10 points

* Shingo Takagi and SANADA 10 points

* Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano 10 points

* Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI 10 points

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa 10 points

* Juice Robinson and David Finlay 10 points

* Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb 8 points (eliminated)

* EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi 6 points (eliminated)

* Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens 4 points (eliminated)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare 2 points (eliminated)

Both tournaments continue tomorrow to decide who is headed to the finals:

BOTSJ 27

* Ryusuka Taguchi vs. DOUKI

* Master Wato vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* SHO vs. Taiji Ishimori

* Yuya Uemura vs. Robbie Eagles

* BUSHI vs. El Desperado

WTL

* Toa Henare and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga

* David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto

* Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi

* Yujiro Takahashi and EVIL vs. Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale

* SANADA and Shingo Takagi vs. Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan