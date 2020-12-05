Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan joined Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman on today's WWE Talking Smack. During their interview, Billie Kay interrupted them to show off her resume and offer any guidance to Morgan and Riott.

The duo felt like before they could hear anything from Kay, she should meet them in the ring on next week's SmackDown.

"How about we see you next week?" Morgan said to Kay. "In the ring. With a partner."

"Do you think you could find a partner by next week?" Ruby asked Kay. "I think in order before you give us that 'guidance,' you need to show us what's here on this resume in the ring, next week. If you can find yourself a partner."

Kay was reluctant to the challenge, and, as of this writing, WWE has yet to officially announce anything, but it looks like Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott vs. Billie Kay and a mystery partner will take place next Friday.

You can check out the full exchange in the clip below.