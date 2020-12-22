WWE SmackDown Superstar Liv Morgan recently spoke with Alistair McGeorge and said she'd like to do some acting outside of WWE, but she's focused on winning gold with Ruby Riott.

Morgan recently tweeted her excitement about the Hocus Pocus sequel coming to Disney+ and threw her name in the hat to play Sarah Sanderson. She noted that she's also interested in taking some acting classes outside of the company, but her main priority is bringing home the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

"It's definitely something I'm open to and interested in," she said of acting. "I have not – I have actually taken a couple of acting classes with WWE, but I have not taken any acting classes outside of WWE, which is something that I wanna look in to.

"Yeah, movies are something I'd love to do, I love horror movies. I love Hocus Pocus – I totally wanna be Sarah Sanderson. Maybe Sarah Jessica Parker's reprising her role, I have no idea – but it's definitely something I'm interested in."

She continued, "My main focus is priority is WWE, and Ruby, and winning those WWE Women's Tag Team Championships."

Morgan also talked about taking advantage of downtime and living the dream on her own farm.

"It's been really good – it's been a really slow process though," she said of farm life. "Just getting all the animals' habitats ready, you know. Now I have 11 chickens, I have five cows – and one is pregnant so I'm going to have a baby cow on the farm! I have my pig, I have two dogs, and two cats.

"So it's really busy on the farm, but it's really full of good energy and life, and genuine souls all around! It's been incredible!"