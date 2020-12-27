- The above video is a RAW match between Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, and Dolph Ziggler from December 24, 2018. Balor won the match after he dropkicked Ziggler into the turnbuckles and then hit a Coup de Grace for the pin to win.

- According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, long-time WWE German television announcer Carsten Schaefer announced his retirement.

Reportedly, his retirement wasn't by choice. Due to COVID, Schaefer hasn't been able to appear at WWE shows in months and WWE has German language announcers who live in the U.S.

- WWE announced the 10 best matches of this year. Below is the list:

1. Undertaker vs. A.J. Styles (Boneyard Match-WrestleMania 36)

2. Sasha Banks vs. Bayley (Hell in a Cell match)

3. Edge vs. Randy Orton (Backlash)

4. Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns (Survivor Series)

5. A.J. Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy (Ladder match-Clash of Champions)

6. Daniel Bryan vs. A.J. Styles (Smackdown June 12)

7. Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (Ambulance Match-Clash of Champions)

8. Walter vs. Ilja Dragunov (NXT U.K. October 29)

9. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (WrestleMania 36)

10. Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly (NXT: Takeover 31)