WWE has announced two matches for the Christmas Day edition of 205 Live on the WWE Network.

The Ever-Rise vs. The Bollywood Boyz feud will continue this week as Samir Singh takes on Chase Parker.

Mansoor will also be in action this week as he tries to keep his 205 Live undefeated streak going. He will go up against Raul Mendoza of Legado del Fantasma.

Stay tuned for news from tomorrow's 205 Live episode from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando. Below is WWE's announcement for the show: