On last week's show, Orange Cassidy and MJF were the final two in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale to advance to this week's singles match. The winner of tonight's bout would then be the holder of the AEW Diamond Ring for the next year.
With the Inner Circle and numerous AEW stars at ringside, MJF was able to pick up the victory over Cassidy. A massive brawl broke out, causing the referee to get distracted. Miro ran out to the ring and dropped Cassidy with a big lariat, allowing MJF to get the pinfall win.
