As seen in the video above, MJF was struck with a kendo stuck by Brodie Lee Jr. [aka -1] toward the closing stages of the six-man tag team match between The Inner Circle and Dark Order [Alex Reynolds & John Silver] & Adam Page on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

After placing Ortiz's legs on the ropes to stop a three-count, MJF walked over to -1 and removed his mask and rejoiced over his actions. When he turned around, he was hit on the head with a kendo stick. With MJF taken out, Silver hit Ortiz with Lee's patented discuss forearm for the victory.

MJF took to Twitter to react to the kendo stick shot. He jokingly wrote, "F-ck that kid," after The Inner Circle lost their match.

As noted earlier, the match also saw the AEW debut of Erick Redbeard [fka Erick Rowan], who prevented Wardlow from interfering on behalf of The Inner Circle. Chris Jericho on commentary initially said, "It's Erick Rowan!" before Schiavone corrected him to say it was Erick Redbeard. Big Red would then hit Wardlow with the Iron Claw Chokeslam, and chase MJF's muscle to the back.

See below for MJF's tweet: