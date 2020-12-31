Every Wednesday, MLW Fusion typically airs on MLW's official YouTube page at 7pm EST. However, this week's episode did not air and what aired in its place was a tribute to late pro wrestler Brodie Lee [real name Jon Huber].

The tribute, which can be seen in the video above, started with the screen reading "in memory of Brodie Lee" followed by a 10-bell salute.

AEW, WWE, and IMPACT Wrestling also honored Lee during their shows this week.

MLW has announced a big Kings of Colosseum episode for next Wednesday, January 6. The card includes three title matches -- The Von Erichs vs. Dirty Blondes for the World Tag Team Championship, Myron Reed vs. Lio Rush for the World Middleweight Title, and Alexander Hammerstone vs. Mads Krugger for the National Openweight Title. There will also be a Grudge Match between Simon Gotch and Jordan Oliver.