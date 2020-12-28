Major League Wrestling is headed to The Roku Channel.

MLW announced today that the weekly MLW Fusion show will be available on The Roku Channel beginning on Wednesday, January 6 with the Kings of Colosseum special event.

MLW will be available via channel 230 on The Roku Channel.

The 2021 MLW Kings of Colosseum event was previously planned as a pay-per-view, but MLW decided to give it away for free as a special "thank you" to fans. The following matches have been announced:

* Lio Rush vs. World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed

* Mads Krügger vs. National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

* Grudge Match: Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver

* Also scheduled: World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich, Alicia Atout, Tom Lawlor and Team Filthy, plus more

More matches for Kings of Colosseum will be announced this Wednesday night during Fusion.

Kings of Colosseum will then air on beIN SPORTS on January 9. You can click here for details on where to watch MLW.

Stay tuned for more on MLW.