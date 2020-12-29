MLW has announced their roster of on-air talents for 2021.

It was confirmed today that play-by-play announcer Rich Bocchini and fight analyst Jared St. Laurent will make up the broadcast team. They will reunite with correspondent Alicia Atout to kick off MLW's 2021 with the Kings of Colosseum special event next Wednesday, January 6 at 7pm ET via YouTube, Fubo Sports and The Roku Channel.

Bocchini is entering his fourth year of calling MLW action. Atout will serve as correspondent and host of MLW's weekly series, Fusion, as well as additional assignments and hosting gigs. St. Laurent also serves as LW's Vice President of Wrestling Operations.

"Viewers are in for an all-star team of broadcasters when we return January 6th," said MLW founder Court Bauer. "This collection of incredibly talented broadcasters will bring fans the league's biggest stories, enhanced analysis and inside information."

Stay tuned for more on MLW and next week's Kings of Colosseum special event. Below is the current card:

MLW Middleweight Title Match

Lio Rush vs. Myron Reed (c)

MLW National Openweight Title Match

Mads Krügger vs. Alex Hammerstone (c)

Texas Tornado Match for the MLW World Tag Team Titles

The Dirty Blondes vs. The Von Erichs (c)

Grudge Match

Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver

Salina de la Renta will make a major announcement