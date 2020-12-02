Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of MLW Fusion, which airs every Wednesday on YouTube and fubo Sports Network at 7 PM EST, as well as on beIN SPORTS on Saturday's at 10 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for MLW:

Fight analysts (commentators) Jared St. Laurent and Rich Bocchini welcome fans to MLW Fusion. Just as they're about to announce what's on this week's lineup, CONTRA Unit's leader Josef Samael interrupts the broadcast. Samael is excited to introduce his masked mercenary named Mads Krugger, who took out Alex Hammerstone two weeks ago. He will be in action later on in the broadcast.

Rich Bocchini is notified by MLW that they're back on the air following that unexpected interruption. We get ready for the final two opening-round matches for the 2020 Opera Cup. The first one is up next!

Opera Cup Opening Round: Laredo Kid vs. ACH