Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of MLW Fusion, which airs every Wednesday on YouTube and fubo Sports Network at 7 PM EST, as well as on beIN SPORTS on Saturday's at 10 pm EST!

As the show opens, Josef Samael warns MLW that CONTRA Unit will win this war no matter which member is out there in the ring. Tonight, Jacob Fatu and Simon Gotch will face the Von Erichs for the Tag Team Championships in the main event.

Fight analysts (commentators) Jared St. Laurent and Rich Bocchini welcome fans to MLW Fusion. The show kicks off with the "Heavyweight Hustle" Calvin Tankman taking on Zenshi.

Calvin Tankman vs. Zenshi

Zenshi ducks the line and goes right for Tankman's leg. Tankman pushes him off like a fly. Zenshi lands a dropkick, which angers the Heavyweight. Zenshi sends him into the turnbuckles. Tankman meets Zenshi in the middle with a huge dropkick, followed by a pop up powerbomb. Tankman gets a near-fall count of 2.

Tankman sends the aerialist flying from the corner towards the center of the ring. Zenshi gains his defensive footing with a roundhouse kick and a single leg dropkick. Zenshi flies in with a 619 but gets backhanded to fall prey to the Tankman Driver. Tankman hooks the leg one more to and gains the victory.

Winner: Calvin Tankman

Post-Match: Calvin Tankman promises MLW fans that if the company continues to line guys up for him to face, he'll just keep knocking them down.

We take a look back at Richard Holliday and Low Ki's victorious wins in their opening round matches in the Opera Cup Tournament. Tonight, these two will face off for their spot in the finals.

Up next, Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku will debut their new tag team: Violence is Forever.

At the Aztec Ruins in Mexico, Salina de la Renta tells a haunting tale about a young boy who desired revenge similar to what she has planned for Konnan soon.

Dan Lambert is questioning MLW's judgment to have Low Ki compete in the Opera Cup instead of King Mo Lawal.

We head back to the ring to get ready to see Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku compete in tag action.

Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (w/Tom Lawlor) vs. Dugan & Robert Martyr

Dominic Garrini sends Dugan flat on his back as the match begins. He powerslams Dugan and goes for an arm breaker. Dugan grabs the bottom rope for the break. Dugan tags in Robert Martyr, and Garrini tags in Kevin Ku. Ku tosses Martyr across the ring before tagging Garrini back in. Garrini and Ku put the match away with a combination roundhouse/brainbuster for the victory. Violence Is Forever wins.

Winners: Violence Is Forever

Low Ki tells fans to tune in to his match, later on, to see how he will put away Richard Holliday's chances of advancing to the finals of the Opera Cup.

Earlier this week, Richard Holliday made a video to Low Ki, saying that he hopes his vibrato in his lungs can handle his rarefied air.

We'll hear from Alex Hammerstone right after the break.

Back from the break, and before we hear from the National Openweight Champion, Lio Rush has an exclusive message for the World Middleweight Champion, Myron Reed. Rush is all for accepting Reed's challenge for a title defense. But he wants to do it on Wednesday, January 6, at Kings of Colosseum. The question is: will Reed accept his offer?