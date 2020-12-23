Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of MLW Fusion, which airs every Wednesday on YouTube and fubo Sports Network at 7 PM EST, as well as on beIN SPORTS on Saturday's at 10 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for MLW:

MLWFusion begins with a video package, highlighting the Opera Cup's significance in MLW. In the main event, Tom Lawlor and Low Ki will clash in the final match for this year's Opera Cup Tournament to determine who will be crowned the winner of this historic tournament.